AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan WWE Championship Match Booked for Crown Jewel

Both WWE Champion AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan won their respective matches at the Super Show-Down event on Saturday, and fans won’t have to wait long to see them square off for WWE’s top prize.

The company announced shortly after Bryan defeated Miz hat a WWE Championship match between he and “The Phenomenal One” would take place at Crown Jewel on Nov. 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Styles retained his title in a No Disqualification, No Countout match with Samoa Joe earlier in the evening by forcing the “Samoan Submission Machine” to tap out to his Calf Crusher submission.

The champ responded to the announcement on Twitter, writing, “When one chapter ends, another opens. I’ll see you in Saudi Arabia, @WWEDanielBryan.”

Styles, now in his second reign as champion, is quickly approaching the rare one-year mark with the title. He originally won it on an episode of SmackDown Live from Machester, England by defeated Jinder Mahal, and his reign will hit 365 days should he manage to beat Bryan.

Since winning the title Styles has successfully defended it against the likes of Mahal, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, John Cena, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Joe.

In a rematch from their excellent bout at SummerSlam, Bryan managed to beat The Miz via roll-up in two minutes and 25 seconds.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Bryan said after the match. “Miz, he said he’s got a thousand different ideas of how to cheat and that I’d have to cheat to beat him, I’d have to break my moral code, I’d have to do all of that. You know what? I didn’t have to do any of that. I went out there and with technique, I beat him with a small package.”

Bryan went on to say he has an “inescapable small package,” then turned his attention to Styles.

“I fought and I fought and I fought and I fought to come back. But not just to come back, I want come back and be the absolute best. And the absolute best is not the WWE Universal Champion, it’s not the Intercontinental Champion, it’s not the United States Champion,” Bryan said. “The absolute best in the WWE is the WWE World Champion, and in Saudi Arabia, AJ Styles I’m coming after you.”

Other results of Super Show-Down included Triple H pinning The Undertaker, The Shield beating Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch retaining the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair.