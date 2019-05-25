AJ Styles Will Reunite with ‘The Club’ During Upcoming WWE Japan Tour

It’s been a few years, but AJ Styles is reuniting The Club for an upcoming WWE tour of Japan.

Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows will team during the brief tour at the end of Japan. The location is no coincidence; Styles, Gallows, and Anderson became incredibly popular while in New Japan Pro Wrestling as three of the most prominent members of the Bullet Club. The WWE tour will play off of that nostalgia by teaming them all together once again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE will run two shows in Japan, on June 28th and June 29th. According to PWInsider, the cards for the shows are as follows:

June 28

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Universal championship

Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s title

AJ Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley

Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet vs. Cesaro

Braun Strowman vs. Robert Roode

The IIconics vs. Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s Tag Team championship

Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival for the Raw Tag Team titles

June 29

Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman & AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s championship

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Robert Roode

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows for the Raw Tag Team titles

Richochet vs. Cesaro

This could very well be the last time that Styles, Anderson, and Gallows ever team together. Styles recently re-signed with WWE as part of a long term deal. The contracts for Gallows and Anderson expire in September and they reportedly have no plans of re-signing with the WWE despite receiving offers to stay. It looks like they will head back to NJPW or try their hands with All Elite Wrestling.