AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton Officially Booked for WrestleMania 35

WWE officially announced on Thursday via Twitter that AJ Styles will take on Randy Orton at WrestleMania 35.

“At WrestleMania, AJ Styles will take on Randy Orton in a battle to see who has the right to call SmackDown LIVE their house,” the company announced via WWE.com

The two former world champions first began feuding when Orton consistently interrupted Styles during backstage promos, commenting on how it took him so long to get signed by the WWE while he was already working for the company in his early 20s. Styles returned the favor at Fastlane by hitting Orton with a surprise Phenomenal Forearm after “The Viper” snuck into the ring to hit Elias with an RKO.

On SmackDown Live this week Orton cut a promo on Styles, saying that while Styles was busy in Ring of Honor and TNA, Orton was off winning world championships and feuding with the likes of The Undertaker. He stated that the Blue Brand was actually “The House That Randy Orton Built” long before Styles could make that claim. Styles walked to the ring and said Orton could never have survived in his environment on the independent scene, and that Orton always needed backup from the likes of Evolution, The Legacy, Edge and The Wyatt Family in order to stay relevant. He pointed to the WrestleMania sign and issued a challenge for a match, but Orton left the ring without responding. It appears the WWE answered for him.

As of Thursday the WWE has announced seven matches for WrestleMania 35 — Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, Kurt Angle in a retirement match, Batista vs. Triple H in a No Holds Barred Match, Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. the 205 Live tournament winner and Shane McMahon vs. The Miz.

WrestleMania 35 will take place on April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

