Samoa Joe Plays Biggest Mind Game Yet on AJ Styles

WWE Champion AJ Styles and Samoa Joe were set to make their next championship bout official on Tuesday night’s edition of SmackDown.

The title match, which will happen at Super Show-Down on October 6th, was to have a contract signing in the ring to close out the show.

We got something entirely different.

SmackDown GM Paige came out to the ring, where the typical table, contract, and chairs had been set up. First she called out Styles and then Joe. Joe didn’t show up. Instead he appeared live video a video feed on the titan tron and revealed he was at the Styles’ residence.

As Styles begged him to not enter his home, Joe spoke about the regret Styles must feel for not being there for his family. He talked about wanting Styles to remember the emotions he was feeling because that’s exactly how he will feel when he takes AJ’s WWE Championship at Super Show-Down in Australia.

The show abruptly ended when Joe ran the door bell as Styles was going berserk in the ring.

#SDLive may be the house that @AJStylesOrg built… …but there’s another house that needs the champ’s attention, and it’s all thanks to @SamoaJoe. pic.twitter.com/L4q3WFPVYB — WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2018

This will be the third high profile match between Joe and Styles over the WWE Championship since August. Their first match at SummerSlam ended in a disqualification finish after Joe harassed Styles’ family at ringside and Styles went too far in going after him.

The second match at this month’s Hell In A Cell PPV ended in controversial fashion. Styles officially won via pinfall when he rolled on top of Joe while locked in the “Samoan Submission Machine’s” Coquina Clutch. An instant replay showed that Styles actually tapped out just prior to the three count but the referee did not see it.