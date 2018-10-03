AJ Styles During SmackDown: I Will Bury Samoa Joe Alive

WWE SmackDown on Tuesday night started with General Manager Paige in the ring.

She recounted what happened last week with Samoa Joe showing up at WWE Champion AJ Styles‘ residence in Georgia. Paige claimed that charges had been filed and she had been advised to fire Samoa Joe.

However, Paige stated that she would not fire Joe due to the urging of Styles himself. This lead to a taped promo with Styles airing in the arena.

Styles said that he was not at SmackDown because he wouldn’t be able to focus on doing his job away from home this week (the crowd didn’t like that) given what happened last week. In fact, he said he wouldn’t be leaving until he had word that Samoa Joe was on a plane and headed for Australia and Super Show-Down this Saturday.

Styles went on to say that being fired would be too good for Joe. He spoke about wanting to give Joe retribution this weekend. He talked about being “down under” and said that’s exactly what he’s going to do to Samoa Joe. He said that he’s going to bury Joe, but he didn’t mean putting him in a casket and shoveling dirt on top of it. Styles said that he is going to bury Joe alive.