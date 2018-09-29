Alberto Del Rio Fires Off Insult at WWE’s Paige

Alberto Del Rio (El Patron) and WWE‘s Paige had a tumultuous relationship in recent years, and although Paige has clearly moved on from the relationship, Del Rio continues to take shots at his former significant other.

A recent Instagram post showed Del Rio out to dinner with a group of friends, including a woman to his right and even WWE’s Sin Cara. The post brought on a litany of comments from fans, including some feeling the need to compare the woman to Paige. One fan in particular felt the need to comment and say that they thought the new woman was more attractive than Paige. This brought on a reply from Del Rio.

He wrote, “”Yes and this one doesn’t have more than 9 police reports against her, or 3 arrests in different states or committed in 2 mental hospitals like the one you mentioned did”. He also took a shot at Paige’s brother, writing, “and with real evidence not just lies from her LOSER BROTHER.”

Del Rio clearly still feels ill-will towards his ex-girlfriend and, frankly, it’s sad to see. This isn’t a good look for him and Paige continues to come across as the more mature of the two in a major way. It seems to prove correct the comments that many have made about Paige leaving Del Rio, citing a belief that it was one of the best moves she has made for herself over the last couple of years.