Alexa Bliss Announces In-Ring Return for WWE Raw

Alexa Bliss’ status as an in-ring wrestler has been somewhat of a mystery for the past six months. She was originally booked for a match against Trish Stratus at the all-women’s pay-per-view Evolution in October, but was pulled from the bout due to a concussion she had recently suffered. While healing form injuries Bliss remained on television as a non-wrestling character, first as the captain of the Raw women’s Survivor Series team, then as the general manager for the Raw women’s division serving under Baron Corbin. She finally made her in-ring return at the Royal Rumble in January during the Women’s Royal Rumble match and competed the following night on a tag match, but then things got complicated.

Bliss would go on to wrestle in a number of house show matches following that tag match, the last of which came on March 24. But her on-air role has been relegated to serving as a talk show host for her Moment of Bliss segments. Reports initially broke that she was dealing with injuries again, but she refuted those on social media. She appeared at WrestleMania 35 as the “host” of the show, opening the main card by introducing Hulk Hogan. Then on Monday she had major news as she announced she was putting out an open challenge to either Sasha Banks or Bayley for a match on Monday Night Raw.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We created so many #WrestleMania moments last night! It’s a shame @SashaBanksWWE and @itsBayleyWWE squandered theirs and lost their titles … but then again I’m pretty sure I could beat Sasha or Bayley together or separately. #RawAfterMania seems like a perfect opportunity. 😈 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 8, 2019

“We created so many #WrestleMania moments last night! It’s a shame [Sasha Banks] and [Bayley] squandered theirs and lost their titles … but then again I’m pretty sure I could beat Sasha or Bayley together or separately,” Bliss wrote. “#RawAfterMania seems like a perfect opportunity.”

Bayley and Banks dropped the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in a four-way match at MetLife Stadium. Late in the match Beth Phoenix hit Bayley with a Glam Slam from the top rope, but Billie Kay quickly tossed Phoenix out of the ring and covered Bayley to win the tag titles for The IIconics.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!