Alexa Bliss Will Get Another Shot at Bayley Thanks to Nikki Cross

Alexa Bliss will face Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship once again next month at Extreme Rules.

Nikki Cross squared off against Bayley during SmackDown this week with a title match for Bliss on the line. If Cross was victorious, Bliss would earn another championship opportunity. Bliss displayed questionable confidence that Cross could get it done during a backstage segment during RAW on Monday night.

What resulted on Tuesday was probably Cross’ best match since joining the main roster. It also showed WWE brass has some confidence in her on her own right as Cross defeated Bayley clean in the middle of the ring via pinfall.

Bliss was not present at SmackDown as she is on her way to Singapore for WWE’s event there on Thursday.