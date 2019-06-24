Watch: Alexa Bliss Reveals Both of Her Concussions Came in Matches With Ronda Rousey

Ever since Alexa Bliss was first pulled from her match against Trish Stratus at the Evolution pay-per-view back in October the five-time women’s champion has missed her fair share of time due to injury. While WWE never officially commented on her in-ring status, it was reported that Bliss was dealing with a concussion that wound up keeping her out of action until the Women’s Royal Rumble match back in January.

Bliss finally shed some light on the situation during her WWE 365 documentary on the WWE Network on Sunday night. It turns out her long absence was caused by two concussions and both of them happened to take place during matches with former Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first came when Bliss challenged Rousey for her title at Hell in a Cell in mid-September.

“Hell in a Cell happened, and I took a headlock takeover and when I did my head went straight into the mat,” Bliss said. She added that in no way did she blame Rousey for the injury, stating “This stuff happens, it was no one’s fault.”

After working through the concussion protocol, Bliss was able to return to action a month later at a pair of WWE house shows. Unfortunately during the second match, a tag match with Mickie James against Nia Jax and Rousey, Bliss suffered the same injury again from the same move.

Following her return at the Royal Rumble (and a tag match the following night on Raw), Bliss would work a number of house show matches before returning to in-ring action on television the night after WrestleMania 35. While she was not healthy enough to compete at Money in the Bank, she has wrestled several times in the past few weeks and challenged Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Stomping Grounds on Sunday night.

Bliss stated in a recent interview with the New York Post that she feared her second concussion would force her into early retirement.

“Absolutely, I think after the second concussion I was very worried about not being able to get back in the ring, especially because I didn’t know what was going on with my brain,” Bliss said.

“There’s so many different types of concussions and I didn’t know that at the time,” she continued. “Each one had to be treated differently and the fact that I didn’t know what was going on with my brain and didn’t know until I saw the concussion specialist, it made me very scared.”