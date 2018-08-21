Alexa Bliss Reveals How She Learned About ‘Evolution’ Match With Trish Stratus

Just before NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV went live, news broke of Alexa Bliss and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus being booked to fight at Evolution. However, Bliss was never informed on WWE decision and had to find out the same way fans did: Twitter.

In a video for WWE, Bliss discussed the moment she learned about her match with the 7-time Women’s Champion.

“I found out like everyone else did on Twitter, which is pretty cool,” Bliss said. “I was really excited and surprised because I love Trish. I always watched Trish growing up and I wasn’t able to get in the ring with anyone during the Royal Rumble, so I’m really excited to have this opportunity.”

It originally looked like Bliss vs. Stratus was accidentally leaked as a few fans attending TakeOver caught the promotional poster. Even more, Bliss appeared without her Raw Women’s Championship—an early indication she’d be losing to Ronda Rousey the next day. But just before the news took off, WWE made things official on their own Twitter account.

Rookies, Hall of Famers, I’ll defeat them all. Any time. Any where. #WWEEvolution 🖤💪🏻 //t.co/3xvyIsPvip — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 19, 2018

Bliss did go on to lose to Rousey, but it was a result that shocked no one. However, by nabbing a match with an icon of women’s wrestling, we’ll bet Bliss regards this weekend as a fair trade.

Stratus’ return is hard to overstate. While we did see her at the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble, few would have anticipated she’d be in an actual match later this year. At 42-years old, Stratus looked to be in great physical condition at the Rumble, so it’s fair to expect a solid match between her and Bliss. It will be interesting to see how much WWE build to their clash and if Stratus will get involved ina Raw storyline. WWE has almost two months to get things lined up for the history-making volution pay-per-view. Here is their official statement regarding Bliss vs. Stratus: