Alexa Bliss Responds to Trolls Over the Report That She's Stepping Away From WWE TV

News broke on Tuesday night that Alexa Bliss would be taking some time away from the WWE. The details as to why are still unclear, but it has been noted that WWE knew about Bliss' decision heading into her match with Bianca Belair at last month's Royal Rumble. That match wound up lasting a mere seven-and-a-half minutes before "The EST" pinned Bliss before Uncle Howdy continued to mock her via the Titantron.

But it wasn't long before the trolls popped up to start ridiculing Bliss. She responded with a few comebacks on Twitter, while also casting some doubt on the original report.

Alexa Bliss posted these tweets after it was reported she was taking time off from WWE. pic.twitter.com/NVwOcodqSx — Andrew Ravens (@Andrew_Ravens) February 8, 2023

Despite becoming a five-time women's champion fairly early into her main roster run, Bliss' last few years with the WWE have been all over the place. Her tag team partnership with Nikki Cross ended back in 2020, eventually leading to her aligning with Bray Wyatt's The Fiend via a much darker persona. She then betrayed Wyatt at WrestleMania 37 for reasons that still haven't fully been explained and continued with her spooky persona (despite Wyatt being off TV until his July 2021 release) on Raw, complete with a possessed doll named Lily and her talk show segment "Alexa's Playhouse."

Bliss was then written off TV after losing to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules 2021. She'd return at Elimination Chamber the following year in Saudi Arabia after a series of therapy segments, only to be back in her old persona once she arrived in the arena. It's been reported that Bliss was upset with WWE Creative for having nothing for her upon her return, which resulted in her being absent from WWE TV up through WrestleMania 38. Things finally appeared to be back to normal when she popped back up last May, though she continued to keep Lily around. She won the 24/7 Championship briefly, held the women's tag titles with Asuka for a few days and feuded with Damage CTRL alongside Bianca Belair and Asuka for the latter half of 2022. All the while, Bliss kept having backstage segments where Bray Wyatt's presence was hinted at, eventually resulting in her turning heel on Belair and embracing her dark persona once again.

