WWE Star To Donate ‘Crown Jewel’ Check To Charity

WWE’s shows in Saudi Arabia in the past have been heavily criticized, and the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel show on October 31st will prove to be no different.

Due to the nature of the Saudi government, which co-produces the shows alongside WWE by paying top dollar for the events, and their treatment of women, homosexuals, and journalists, among others, WWE has taken hits from all corners for continuing on with the agreement. The cries got exceptionally loud following the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi by the Saudi government.

One WWE star has decided that he will do good with the check that he earns from working WWE Crown Jewel.

Ali announced on his Twitter page that he will be donating his earnings from Crown Jewel to Charity: Water. The group specializes in bringing clean drinking water to people in need around the world.

To clarify some reports, my earnings from the 10/31 event will be donated to @charitywater. — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 19, 2019

Ali is part of Team Hogan in the big tag team match pitting Team Hogan against Team Flair.

The updated card for WWE Crown Jewel is as follows: