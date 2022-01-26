Original All Elite Wrestling Star Signs New Contract

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Frankie Kazarian has signed a new contract with All Elite Wrestling, according to a new report from PWInsider dropped on Wednesday. Best known for his time TNA/Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor, Kazarian found his most success as one-third of SoCal Uncensored alongside Christopher Daniels and Scorpio Sky. Together, the trio became one of the hottest acts in Ring of Honor in the late 2010s and jumped over to All Elite Wrestling alongside ROH stars like The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes (all executive vice presidents of the company). He and Sky won a tag team tournament that ran through the first month of AEW Dynamite, culminating in them beating The Lucha Brothers.

The pair dropped the tag titles to Kenny Omega and Hangman Page in January 2020. Sky then quickly pivoted to singles competition, eventually turning heel and forming The Men of the Year with Ethan Page while quietly splintering from the group. Meanwhile, Kazarian and Daniels started teaming again and threw down the challenge that if they lost a match as a tag team, they would be forced to split up. They finally earned a tag title shot against The Young Bucks on the May 12, 2021 episode of Dynamite, resulting in Daniels stepping away from TV (he’s still with the company as its head of talent relations and has wrestled elsewhere in the meantime) while Kazarian took on “The Elite Hunter” persona, specifically targeting The Bucks, Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers.

My favorite part about coming in to Cleveland is the amazing treatment given by the @rockhall Thank you guys. Always amazing to be in the presence of the icons who are a soundtrack to my existence 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/oZKs1Fubs2 — 👑 Frankie Kazarian 👑 (@FrankieKazarian) January 26, 2022

Kazarian has since given up on pursuing The Elite since losing to Adam Cole in mid-September. He has since been jumping back and forth between Dark tapings and Dynamite, most recently losing a 10-minute match against Lance Archer on last week’s Dynamite episode. AEW Dynamite returns this week with a special Beach Break episode in Cleveland. Check out the full card below:

Undisputed TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara (Ladder Match)

Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara (Ladder Match) Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy (Lights Out Match)

Chris Jericho, Santana & Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia and 2point0

Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch

CM Punk Promo

Britt Baker Pomo

