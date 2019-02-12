Report: All Elite Wrestling’s 2019 Schedule, Weekly TV Show Start Date Released

All Elite Wrestling’s first official event, Double Or Nothing, will take place on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Other than an unnamed upcoming event in Jacksonville, the rest of AEW’s schedule for 2019 was a mystery. But based on a new report from WrestleTalk, the promotion has a number of other events on the horizon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The site, which claims to have a source within AEW, stated that Double Or Nothing is just the tip of the iceberg. The company is also reportedly planning a show for June 2019 somewhere in the United States and the unnamed Jacksonville show a month later in July. Then in August the company will travel overseas for an event at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Finally September will see “the official sequel to All In” with All Out. They then added that by that point the company’s television deal will be announced, which will begin its weekly broadcast in October 2019.

WrestleTalk also added that “We understand that while not yet confirmed, (All Out) is again likely to take place at the Sears Center in Chicago.”

Neither Cody Rhodes nor The Young Bucks have officially confirmed the report as of Monday evening.

The report included a number of other interesting nuggets of information, including that the roster is expected to continue to grow as more stars will not join the company until after Double Or Nothing.

AEW’s latest fan rally at the MGM Grand on Thursday saw a number of new wrestlers join the company including Kenny Omega (who will also be an executive vice president along the Bucks and Rhodes), Trent Barreta, Lucha Underground’s Sonny Kiss, Chuck Taylor, Kylie Rae, Nyla Rose, Aja Kong and Yuka Sakazaki. Rhodes announced during the show that AEW had signed a talent-sharing dealing with lucha libre promotion AAA, and the first signs of that deal were shown during the rally as AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Sammy Guevara announced he’d be at Double Or Nothing.

Thus far three matches have been made official for the May 25 show. “Hangman” Adam Page will take on former WWE Superstar Pac, SoCal Uncensored will face OWE’s Cima and two partners of his choosing from the Chinese promotion in a trios match and Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho will square off in a rematch from their classic bout at WrestleKingdom 12. The rally closed out with the two Canadians brawling onstage.