Location Revealed For AEW ‘All In 2’ Later This Year

Wonder no more wrestling fans, three members of All Elite Wrestling have revealed the location for the sequel to last fall’s wildly successful All In PPV event, the show that essentially launched the concept of AEW as a viable commodity.

Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson appeared on Saturday at the C2E2 event in Chicago for a discussion panel. Before the panel got going, the three Executive Vice Presidents for AEW announced that All In 2 will happen in the same city and venue that the first incarnation of the event took place.

When Nick Jackson took his place for the panel, he immediately said, “Hey Kenny, we should come back (to Chicago).”

“For what, a Comic-Con?” Omega responded.

It didn’t take long for the crowd to catch on. They immediately started chanting “All In 2!”

“Let’s actually do what they’re saying, let’s do that instead,” Matt Jackson said.

“Okay, All In, you know what? A show very near and dear to my heart. I would like something to do with All In Part 2, or whatever it is that we call it,” Omega said. “So, heck, I don’t know, what do you say, guys? Let’s maybe do it again?”

“I mean, there’s a particular building here that has our damn faces on the plaque in the entrance, maybe we should go there,” Matt said, essentially confirming the show.

During a recent edition of the Being The Elite YouTube series, Matt and Nick Jackson traveled back to the Sears Center in Hoffman Estates, Illinois (suburban Chicago) where All In occurred last September. They showed a plaque that has been added to the exterior of the building commemorating the event.

Though no date has yet been advertised, you can all but consider this an official announcement. It’s not likely the three men would have this discussion in front of so many fans unless a decision had been reached. All In 2 will return to the Sears Center in suburban Chicago at some point this year, likely once again in the early fall.