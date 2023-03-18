Anderson Silva Will be Inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame

One of the greatest fighters of all time is set to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame, and that will be none other than the legendary Anderson Silva (via MMA Junkie). Silva's induction was announced during UFC 286, and Silva will be part of the 2023 class that also includes Jose Aldo and Jens Pulver. Silva will be included in the Pioneer Wing because his career started before the Unified Rules of MMA were implemented. The ceremony will take place this summer, but no official date has been revealed just yet.

"Anderson Silva is one of the greatest athletes of all time," UFC president Dana White said in a statement issued Saturday. "Anderson's 16-fight winning streak in the UFC, 10 successful title defenses and almost seven years as middleweight champion were one of the most remarkable things we've ever seen in professional sports. He was an absolute artist inside the Octagon, and it will be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer."

Silva's UFC record is 17-7, and he competed 25 times for the UFC between 2006 and 2020. His MMA record is 34-11, and in UFC he holds a multitude of records. He holds the record for longest win streak with 16, most middleweight wins with 11, most middleweight knockdowns at 13, and most middleweight knockouts with 10, which is tied for the record.

He also holds the record for the longest middleweight championship reign, which lasted for 2,457 days. Silva has faced a bevy of talented fighters along the way, including Channel Sonnen, Vitor Belfort, Stephan Bonner, and more.

Impressively Silva would move over to boxing and have a career there as well. Silva had a recent fight against Jake Paul, and while it went all eight rounds and both made it through, Paul was given the decision and the win.

We'll let you know more details on Silva's Hall of Fame induction when they become available, but let us know how you feel in the comments!