Andrade Discusses Rebuilding His Character In WWE

Andrade rose to success in WWE NXT with Zelina Vega by his side. That continued once the pair got to the main roster. However, Vega split from the team of Andrade and Humberto Carillo in October which led to Vega trying her hand in the women's division, briefly, before her surprise release from WWE last month. Andrade is now in a spot unlike any that he's been in since entering the company.

The former NXT Champion spoke about the changes that are in his future during a video on the YouTube channel that he runs with Charlotte Flair (Anywhere Flair and Andrade). He also spoke about his family's history in the wrestling business and wrestling in Mexico and Japan.

"I am a third generation professional wrestler," Andrade began. "Jose Andrade Estrada — lucha name, El Moro — is my grandfather. The first wrestler in my family to open the doors to this business. I don't have many memories of my grandfather because I was three years old when he passed away, but my grandfather left ten children, in which seven of them became luchadores, continuing his legacy."

He continued, "When I was 17 years old, I went to Mexico City to make a name for myself in this business. I put school and family second to make a name in all of Mexico. ... When I went to Mexico City, I was starting all over. I worked my way to the main event in the biggest company in Mexico: CMLL. I was now known as La Sombra."

He finished by saying, "When I won my first title in Japan (defeating Shinsuke Nakamura in 2013 for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship), I realized WWE was my next step. I have been junior. Grandson. Son. Nephew. Ingobernable. Champion. The future. So, now, we rebuild Andrade. Why? We have no choice. I was born to do this."

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.