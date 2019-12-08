Arn Anderson Picks WWE, AEW Stars for the Modern Day Four Horsemen

The Four Horsemen stable is widely regarded as one of the greatest factions of all time, and over the years dozens have groups have tried (and mostly failed) to capture the same magic Ric Flair and his cohorts had during their run in 1980s in Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling and WCW. While the group saw plenty of members step in and out over the years, Flair and “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson were almost always involved in some way. During a recent panel at the WrestleCade convention, Anderson was asked to recreate the Four Horsemen using four current wrestlers. His list wound up being Cody Rhodes, The Revival and Braun Strowman.

Listing Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder seems like a no-brainer, given the two channel a lot of what Anderson and Tully Blanchard were doing during their heel tag team. Cody Rhodes has proven both in AEW and Ring of Honor that he can play both the heel and face leader role with ease, plus his family has a boatload of history with the original group. But the real wild card pick is Strowman, given that (outside of Sid Vicious) the faction didn’t focus on having giants as members of the group.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At last night’s @TheArnShow LIVE at #WrestleCade, when asked who he would include in a modern day “Four Horsemen” with him being the JJ Dillon of the group, Arn listed: •@CodyRhodes

•@BraunStrowman

•@DashWilderWWE

•@ScottDawsonWWE pic.twitter.com/oLCInEzbib — Wrestling Travel (@WrestlingTravel) December 1, 2019

Anderson added that if the faction were to form, he would play the JJ Dillon role as its manager.

Unfortunately, Anderson’s dream group will likely never happen. Even if The Revival wind up in AEW after their current WWE contracts end, the company managed to lock Strowman in to a lucrative, multi-year contract earlier this year.

After being one of the top backstage producers for years, the WWE fired Anderson back in February. He’s since popped up on AEW programming, but has stated in interviews he holds no ill will towards WWE.

“I was fortunate enough to work with WWE for 18 years,” Anderson said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. “Certainly that provided my family and myself with a nice living, and I have no regrets. A lot of my best friends still work there. Everything has a shelf life, and I guess mine ran out.”

Anderson arrived in AEW back in August at the All Out event during the match between Rhodes and Shawn Spears.

“You know why I’m smiling young man [points at Rhodes]?” Anderson said in his first promo with the company. “Because I said it before, times are a-changing. You see that? [points at the AEW logo] That’s the reason. I’ve been squawking about this now for a couple of months.

“But the fact is, this product, these kids, these men, these women are giving you their heart, soul, blood, guts, anything it takes to win you over, to get your attention.,” he added. “And when they get you over, they’re going to show you that the gold standard that they’re setting now is soon going to be the platinum standard. All you’ve got to do is give these people your support, and I’m talking about everybody from this beautiful young lady [points at Jen Decker] to that gentleman holding the camera. Give them a little encouragement, give them a little bit of fluff, you’re going to see the tag team division take off. And the fact of the matter is this company is on fire.”