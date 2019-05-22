Report: Ashley Massaro Wanted to Donate Her Brain for CTE Research

Former WWE Superstar and Divas Search winner Ashley Massaro died at the age of 39 back on May 16. While the details of her untimely passing are still becoming public, her lawyer Konstantine Kyros put out a statement to CNN on Wednesday revealing that she planned on having her brain be donated to scientists studying the effects of CTE after her death. CTE is a degenerative brain disease that can only be diagnosed after a person’s death, and has been linked to repeated head injuries such as concussions.

Massaro was one of 60 former wrestlers that took part in a class action lawsuit against the WWE that accused them of failing to care for wrestlers after they suffered head injuries. The lawsuit was thrown out in 2018, and near the end of the year Massaro reportedly reached out to the WWE via email to amend their relationship.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Long after Ashley Massaro filed an affidavit, which WWE only learned of the contents after she passed away, Ashley sent an email to WWE on Oct. 20, 2018 — approximately one month after the Court dismissed all claims against WWE and sanctioned the lawyer who brought the suit against WWE, Konstantine Kyros, for repeated misconduct including pursuing false allegations.” WWE wrote in a statement to The Blast.

Massaro wrestled for the WWE from 2005-08, appearing in two WrestleMania matches while also working as a valet for the tag team of Paul London and Brian Kendrick.

Part of her email read, “I love WWE, you all were my family the whole time I was there. The lawsuit got out of control very fast-I had been roped in by the lawyer representing the others.”

WWE released a statement shortly after Massaro’s death.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro,” the statement read. She performed in WWE from 2005-2008 and was beloved by her fellow Superstars and fans around the world. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends.”

TMZ reported on Tuesday that Massaro’s death was reportedly a suicide.

“Ex-WWE superstar Ashley Massaro was found hanging in an apparent suicide, multiple sources connected with the situation tell TMZ Sports,” the site reported.