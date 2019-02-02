Baron Corbin Wants To Channel Bam Bam Bigelow By Getting A Head Tattoo

Baron Corbin has been a focal point of Monday Night RAW for several months now, and as he has become more and more of a familiar face, he’s taken it upon himself to change up his look.

If Corbin has his way, his look will be changing in another big way in the future.

During Royal Rumble weekend last week in Phoenix, Corbin met up with Chris Van Vliet to talk about his career and recent WWE makeovers. He discussed a multitude of topics, but one funny story was the hilarious (and probably frustrating) process he had to go through with WWE management just to shave his head. It was his idea, but it took WWE eight months to sign off on it.

“I went and talked to Vince about cutting my hair at one point and he was like, ‘Not yet.’ It’s gonna go through legal and something like that, because it’s on action figures and, video games and all of those things,” Corbin explained. “It’s not just like one person going, ‘Okay, you can do this.’ Or if I would have just shown up with my head shaved, I would probably be out of a job.”

If it took eight months to shave off his hair, imagine how long this next one is going to take to get permission: Corbin wants to channel his inner Bam Bam Bigelow and get a head tattoo.

“You know Bam Bam Bigelow is one of my favorite wrestlers of all time and I would like to tattoo my head, [though not exactly like Bigelow’s tattoo]. You know, getting rid of the hair was the first step to getting there. I don’t know when it will happen. It might actually kill my mother,” Corbin said.

Corbin has really grown into a natural heel over the years in NXT and WWE, having really grown as a performer since his days on WWE Breaking Ground several years back. From the sounds of it, he prefers being a heel.

“I love it. I was always that little kid that irritated people. I remember, I was in this group and one of the kids’ moms was telling me, ‘You know it’s always funny to a point, and then you always take it one more, and then usually one more after that.’ I think it’s just in my nature to irritate people and push things as far as I can. It’s really benefited me in WWE,” he said.