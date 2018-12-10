Baron Corbin Defends Raw’s Slump, Blasts Wrestling Twitter

It’s not unusual for Raw to be bad in December. However last week’s episode drew the lowest ratings in the show’s history while continuing the recent stretch of skippable shows. But while fans on social media wallow in Raw’s badness, Baron Corbin isn’t a bit concerned.

During an appearance on Bookter T’s Heated Conversations, Corbin rolled his eyes at criticisms that come from social media, specifically Twitter.

“Just because [Twitter fans] are the loudest, it doesn’t mean they’re the majority.” Corbin stated, “it’s good that people speak their minds about these kinds of things, but it’s my show and if you want to change it, try. That’s what I say. Come get it, if you want it. I’m in charge, but tonight we’re going to step it up and put something fresh out there. We’re always out there like [Booker T] said to put on the best show possible. I want tonight to be better than last week. I want last week to be better than the week before. I want next week to be better than this week. Like, if you’re not getting better, you’re getting worse.”

Raw’s interim General Manager was only just getting started on social media as Corbin reserved plenty of energy to point out the absurd tendencies of its users.

“It gives a bunch of idiots, in reality, an opinion and they don’t know how to express it appropriately,” Corbin said. “The language, the insults, all of those things, and it just makes the world seem so unhappy. If you read the Twitter feed, it seems like everyone in the entire world is beyond miserable. But, I think now, unfortunately, it’s a necessity. It’s a form of exposure and advertisement. My Instagram, my Twitter, is a form of advertisement for my business and what I do. Yeah, my brand. It is, but it is crazy how negative it is to everything!”

While any corner of Twitter can turn toxic at any moment, wrestling Twitter is hyper-opinionated and eternally fickle.

“I was telling somebody when I was coming out of the car that 20 people could say, ‘Baron Corbin should wear a red shirt tonight on RAW!’ and if I wore a red shirt, those same 20 people are like, ‘he looks terrible! It should’ve been blue!’ There’s no pleasing it and I think [social media] just gives people a place to say what they want because there are no repercussions for their actions.. If you took all these people that said all these things to me [on the internet] and put them in front of me, their attitude changes so fast,” he said.

