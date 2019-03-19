Twitter Mocks Batista vs. Triple H WrestleMania 35 Poster

The build between Triple H and Batista leading to their No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 35 continued this week, as “The Animal” appeared on Monday Night Raw this week via satellite to explain his actions. In recent weeks the former WWE Champion had returned to the company to attack Ric Flair while in his dressing room, then demanded that “The Game” give him what he always wanted — one more match between the two of them at WrestleMania. Triple H agreed, setting up a rematch from their World Heavyweight Championship main event bout from way back at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. The poster for the match also dropped during Raw, but fans couldn’t help but notice a few things looked off about the image.

Several fans pointed out on Twitter that Triple H’s face appeared to be edited onto a younger version of his body, while Batista’s nipples appeared to be airbrushed away.

Just when I thought they couldn’t top themselves… Just when I thought they couldn’t do any worse than Lio Rush’s arm or Triple H’s weird head… They did it, lads They airbrushed away Batista’s nipples The @WWE graphics department has peaked ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/CxgKESmnHP — 〘 Anne Lorraine 〙 (@LegitLorraine) March 19, 2019

It’s also worth noting that Batista’s tattoos are outdated in the photo. Back in November he revealed that he had a new tattoo on his stomach, covering up the original belly button tattoo he had throughout his initial WWE run.

Batista explained why he wanted to fight Triple H so badly during his video interview with Michael Cole on Raw.

“Imagine you’ve got this guy who is supposed to be your buddy, but he’s also your boss,” he said. “And he’s also jealous of you, and all he ever wants to do is hold you down. So I’m trying to achieve things within the company, and I’ve got somebody who is jealous of me and is insecure, knows he can’t beat me. (He wouldn’t) give me my fair opportunity. So yeah, I left because of Hunter. He didn’t think I was a star, didn’t think I was a big enough star to be there on top of the company.

“But look at what I’ve accomplished since I’ve left the company,” he continued. “Worldwide fame, movie-star status. I’ve got to the point where now I’m in control. I put myself in a position of control, without him. So here I am, demanding the match that I deserve and now I’m getting it. It’s that simple.”

Batista wrapped up the interview by vowing to end Triple H’s in-ring career.

WrestleMania 35 takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on April 7.