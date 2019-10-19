Bayley Explains Heel Turn, Rips The Fans During WWE SmackDown

Bayley and Sasha Banks took part in a special edition of Miz TV with The Miz on WWE SmackDown Friday night.

The purpose of the segment was for Bayley to explain to the fans why she turned heel last week. After a video package broke down exactly what happened when Bayley turned seven days ago, The Miz asked her to explain.

At first, Bayley seemed reluctant to talk and Banks chimed in a bit. Banks pointed out that Bayley is the first-ever women’s grand slam champion (NXT Women’s Title, SmackDown Women’s Title, RAW Women’s Title, WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles).

Miz compared Bayley to Brock Lesnar, calling her another champion that refuses to talk. Bayley then took the microphone and spoke about how she always tried to do the right thing throughout her career, being a role model for everyone else’s kids. But she said what ended up happening is that everyone just took from her but gave her back nothing in return.

Bayley talked about losing the women’s championship at Hell In A Cell and being devastated, but said that “they” (the fans) weren’t there for her.

“I used to try to be what they (the fans) wanted me to be. But the truth is, I have outgrown them. So do you guys want some inspiritation? Life sucks and then you die,” Bayley exclaimed.

At that point, Nikki Cross’ theme song came on and the former women’s tag team champion interrupted the segment. Cross said that the time for talking is done and the time for action is now. Cross told Bayley to go make herself comfortable and after she wins the six pack challenge, she’ll come give her a nice big hug.

Dana Brooke then came out and sold herself as the person who would win the match, calling it a “new beginning.”

This was followed by Lacey Evans and the rest of the women (Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and Carmella) making their entrance for the big match.