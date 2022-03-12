Bayley Teases Return to WWE as a Free Agent

There are several fan-favorite WWE superstars who are set to return from injury, and one of the most anticipated returns is Bayley. Bayley has been out since early 2021 because of an ACL tear, but she seems primed to return sometime in the next few months, and many are hoping for a return either during WrestleMania 38 or during the Raw or SmackDowns that take place right after. We’re still waiting for an actual return date, but in her latest tweet, Bayley just teased that when she returns she will be a Free Agent.

Bayley posted a GIF of her Bayley Dos Straps days and added the caption “FREE ⏳AGENT”. Some took that to mean she was not with WWE anymore, but that is not the case. It simply means she will be able to pick which roster she wants to be a part of when she returns and can bounce between them if she so chooses.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bayley was previously part of the SmackDown roster when she was injured, so some assumed she would just return to that brand when she came back. Since then though there’s been an entire WWE draft that switched the rosters around a bit, and so it’s cool to see her get the option when she comes back.

Both brands would benefit from Bayley’s return, whether she comes in as a solo act for another title run or jumps into the Tag Team scene for a run at those titles. Both Women’s Division are pretty lean at the moment, so it will be great having her back in the lineup and should bring some freshness to the match-ups each week.

As someone who covers SmackDown every week, not going to lie, kind of hope she returns to the Blue Brand, though we’ve also seen other WWE stars reach out with NXT as a possible landing spot. Mandy Rose is currently NXT Women’s Champion and Dolph Ziggler just became NXT Champion earlier this week, so you never know, right? She could also challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship if Bianca Belair doesn’t take it from her at WrestleMania. We’ll have to wait and see.

Where do you want to see Bayley land when she returns? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!