Becky Lynch ‘Re-Injured’ Following Saturday Brawl With Charlotte Flair

The story between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair continues to unfold, this time at an untelevised event in Louisiana.

WWE has announced on their website that Lynch has “re-injured” her leg following an attack by Flair at a live event on Saturday night in Alexandria, LA. Of course, Lynch has been suspended on television and is out of her WrestleMania match with Ronda Rousey for the time being, so Lynch was portrayed as an outsider at the show.

According to reports, Lynch appeared and jumped the ringside barricade to interfere in a match that was happening between Flair and Asuka. Flair ended up getting the better of Lynch, kicking her in the injured knee and then repeatedly hitting it with a steel chair.

WWE’s release is below:

During a SmackDown live event in Alexandria, La., Saturday night, Becky Lynch suddenly leaped over the barricade from the crowd and attacked Charlotte Flair as The Queen was facing SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka. In the heated altercation that followed, an irate Charlotte re-injured Becky’s knee, going as far to attack it with a steel chair. The exchange comes off the heels of WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon’s ruling on Raw that Becky receive a 60-day suspension from in-ring action and that Charlotte replace her in the Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania 35 against Ronda Rousey. Then, 24 hours later on SmackDown LIVE, Flair further stirred the pot by informing the WWE Universe that she was dedicating her title match at The Showcase of the Immortals to Lynch. Check back with WWE.com for more on Becky Lynch’s injury as it becomes available.

Of course, this is all storyline as WWE continues to build-up toward the eventual match between Flair and Lynch, and eventual main event at WrestleMania that will reportedly feature a triple threat between Lynch, Flair, and Rousey.