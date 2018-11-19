Becky Lynch Blasts Nia Jax on Twitter During Survivor Series

While Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair battled it out at Survivor Series, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter to remind everyone why she wasn’t the one in that match.

“Unrelated to anything, but in Ireland the slang word for ‘toilet’ is ‘Jax,’” Lynch wrote

Lynch was originally booked to face Rousey in a champion vs. champion match at the event in Los Angeles, but had to be pulled from the event after suffering a broken nose and concussion during a brawl on Monday Night Raw. Footage of the brawl eventually revealed Nia Jax accidentally punched Lynch square in the face, resulting in her injury.

Jax received a huge negative reaction when she appeared at Survivor Series, and wound up angering the Staples Center audience further by being the sole survivor and winning the match for Team Raw.

After WWE officially announced Lynch’s injury on Tuesday, the SmackDown Women’s Champio chose her former rival Flair to take her place in the match. The two appeared to mend their relationship as they hugged it out after the announcement.

The match between Rousey and Flair nearly lasted 15 minutes before Flair shockingly pulled out a kendo stick and began viciously beating Rousey to cause a disqualification. As she continued to scream about how she was the best, Flair bloodied up Rousey with multiple chair shots, a Natural Selection onto a chair and a stomp while the chair was wrapped around her throat. Flair wound up attacking multiple referees before being stopped by backstage agents who had rushed out to the ring.

Even though their match was scrapped, Lynch has repeatedly traded verbal barbs with Rousey on social media.

“When I got my face broke I got up, owned you THEN showed up the next day looking to fight some more,” Lynch wrote in a tweet, referencing Rousey’s UFC loss to Holly Holm in 2015. “When you got your face broke you hid for a year under your blankie. Your mind is as weak as your jaw, & I’m going to move heaven & earth to come destroy them both.”

According to a report from Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer, WWE is currently planning to have Lynch and Rousey battle it out at WrestleMania 35, potentially in the main event.

Monday Night Raw went on to sweep SmackDown Live in Survivor Series‘ main card in head-to-head matches 6-0.