Becky Lynch Gets Her Title Shot at Hell In A Cell

A new chapter in the ongoing saga that is Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch was added on Tuesday night, this time with a challenge laid down from the Irish Lass Kicker.

Charlotte defended her SmackDown Women’s Title in the main event of Tuesday night’s edition of SmackDown Live against Carmella. While the two had a good bout, highlighted by a very good hurricanrana by Carmella to Flair from the top rope, you could tell the real interest fans had revolved around a possible appearance from Becky.

They didn’t have to wait long.

Immediately following Charlotte’s victory, as the referee held her hand high in victory, Lynch ran through the crowd and blindsided her from behind.

Lynch commenced a beatdown on her former friend with right hand after right hand. During this, the crowd went absolutely wild. It’s clear that Lynch is one of the most popular women on the roster giht now despite the ill-conceived heel turn that occurred at SummerSlam. Despite the positive reaction from the fans during the initial turn, WWE doubled-down last week by scripting Lynch a heel promo during SmackDown that was cheered.

This week, following the beat down, Lynch demanded a microphone. She got up in Flair’s face, holding her title belt, and told her “when I get my way, come Hell In A Cell, I’m taking my title back.” She then stood up and ended with “you bitch” as the fans erupted.

Lynch strolled off with all of the mannerisms of a heel as the crowd cheered her on and loudly boo’ed Flair every time she was shown on the video board.