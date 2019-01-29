Becky Lynch Challenges Ronda Rousey to Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania 35

Becky Lynch appeared on Monday Night Raw this week with a special message — she’s taking on Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35.

After Rousey defeated Bayley in a open challenge championship match, Lynch made her way out to the ring to cut a promo on her former rival. She quickly reminded the former UFC Champion that she dropped her in the middle of the ring during their brawl leading up to Survivor Series, and that Rousey never came after her afterwards.

Lynch said she was back to prove that Rousey wasn’t the “Baddest Woman on the Planet,” and that she had decided to challenge Rousey to a Raw Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania 35.

“At WrestleMania I’m going to break your mystique, I’m going to take your title and I’m going to kick your ass in front of the whole world,” Lynch said.

After losing to Asuka via submission in a SmackDown Women’s Championship match in the opener of the Royal Rumble event, Lynch inserted herself into the Women’s Royal Rumble after Lana was unable to compete as the 29th entrant due to a leg injury. Lynch overcame an injury of her own given to her by Nia Jax and managed to last eliminate Charlotte Flair to win the match.

Rousey then cut a scathing promo of her own, saying that she wanted Lynch to be at her absolute best because she knows she could “kill” Lynch if she wanted to, and the only thing holding her back was her decision not to. As her promo got more intense Lynch simply smirked back at Rousey. Neither woman attacked the other, but Rousey closed out the segment by saying she accepted Lynch’s challenge.

Lynch and Rousey’s scheduled match at Survivor Series never took place, as Lynch suffered a broken nose due to a stray punch from Jax during the locker room-clearing brawl. Flair went on to serve as Lynch’s substitute, but Lynch continued to mock Rousey on Twitter in the weeks before and after the show.

Rousey finally made a response at TLC, costing Lynch her SmackDown Women’s Championship by tipping over a ladder that had Lynch and Flair on it during a triple threat Tables, Ladders and Chairs match. Her interference gave Asuka the opening she needed to climb up and grab the title.