Becky Lynch Candidly Recalls Deep Depression Following Head Injury

Becky Lynch is on the verge of manifesting a lifelong dream. On Sunday, she’ll fight for the right to join WrestleMania 35’s main event, but in 2006, Lynch was nearly robbed of her divine trajectory thanks to a head injury followed by a nasty spell of depression.

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Lynch went into detail about her long battle with mental health that nearly cost her what will end up being a Hall of Fame career.

“It felt like death to me,” she sad. “I was Rebecca, the wrestler. And then I wasn’t the wrestler, so who the hell was Rebecca? It was my whole goal that I wanted to change the landscape of women, to just go out there and just wrestle and make people care. Then, all of a sudden, I was just lost with no goals, no ambition. I felt like I let everybody down. And I was so ashamed. I just remember pure shame, of not being able to know what I was going to do with myself, not being able to own up to the fact that I wasn’t doing it, or that I was confused about it.”

Lynch would only wrestle three times in the next sis year.

“I just thought that the door closed for me for life. This fear of success, but fear of failure. Fear of … I don’t know … of the future, really. And I went into a depression. But I would always write in my journal that I felt like I had unfinished business. That I should be in WWE, but I didn’t know how to get back there. I felt like I burned these bridges, but this is what I’m meant to do and how am I going to do it? It was a horrible, harrowing feeling, to not know how to get back there. Luckily, some twist of fate or divine intervention – I don’t know what you want to call it – just brought me back to what I feel is my calling, my destiny, if you believe in those kinds of things. And here we are,” she said.

Lynch would eventually sign a developmental deal with WWE in 2013, and just six years later, she’s leading Vince McMahon’s company in the march to WrestleMania.

“It was my goal to main-event WrestleMania,” she said. “That’s what I set out to do, that’s what I said I was going to do when I moved over here and got signed to NXT. I said I was going to main-event WrestleMania. I didn’t know I was going to be the first woman to do it, but it was my intention. And I feel like, of course, the two chosen ones were going to be chosen to be put in the main event of WrestleMania. But I’ve been the one that’s made it interesting.”

“The Man” will meet Charlotte Flair this Sunday at Fastlane. If she wins, she’ll join Flair and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35 in what will be the first-ever all-women’s main event.

