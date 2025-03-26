WWE Champion Makes History (And Even Becky Lynch Couldn’t Do It)

Play video

Stephanie Vaquer had a tall task for tonight’s WWE NXT, as she was going to have to defend both her NXT Women’s Championship and her NXT Women’s North American Championship on the same night. If she defended both successfully, it would be the first time a WWE Champion would have successfully defended both Titles on the same night something stars like Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins haven’t been able to do in the past. For Vaquer, it would be up to her to take down Jaida Parker and Fallon Henley, and though both matches ended up having interference of some kind, Vaquer would still find a way to retain both of her Championships and make WWE history in the process.

Parker came out swinging with big slams to Vaquer, while Vaquer targeted the legs and knees of Parker with a submission. Parker was able to break the hold by getting to the bottom rope, and Vaquer almost got a near fall shortly after. Vaquer almost got a quick pin right after, but Parker was able to kick out before the 3 count.

Parker then locked in a submission and struck Vaquer in the back of the head with big strikes. Vaquer then got countered by Parker in the corner, with Parker swinging the momentum back in a huge way. During the break, Vaquer would make a few comeback attempts, but Parker was still in control until after the break, when Vaquer caught her with an armbar over the ropes.

Vaquer hit a 619 on Parker and then set up for the trademark move that left Parker reeling. Parker was able to hit back and deliver a Falcon Arrow for a near fall, though Vaquer was able to kick out in time. Parker hit a spinebuster soon after and then delivered her signature, but Jordynne Grace was at ringside and distracted Parker a bit, allowing Vaquer to hit the finisher and get the win, retaining her NXT Women’s Championship.

With one down, there was only one left to go, and it would be against the former Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley. Henley didn’t wait for the main event though, as all of Fatal Influence ambushed Vaquer and attacked her after her win, with Jacy Jayne hitting three sentons on the Champion.

It was finally time for the main event, and Vaquer was looking to make history with a second Title defense, though she was clearly hurt after the earlier attack, with her wincing at just lifting the Championship. Henley went right at Vaquer’s damaged ribs and then went for a pin after a slam, but Vaquer kicked out and came back swinging.

Vaquer kicked out of another pin but Henley got her in the corner and kept targeting the hurt ribs, though Vaquer was able to buy some space with a dropkick. Henley stayed focused on the ribs with stomps and kicks, and managed to dodge a 619 attempt before hitting one of her own. During the commercial break, Henley stayed on Vaquer with more stomps and slams, continuing to damage the hurt ribs.

Vaquer was hurt but kept fighting back, connecting with head butts and then hitting Fallon with a superplex. Vaquer slammed Henley head-first into the turnbuckle a few times before hitting the meteora in the corner. Henley countered Vaquer’s move and slammed her down before hitting a nasty suplex, but Vaquer was able to counter into a near fall.

Out of the ring, Vaquer was attacked by Fatal Influence and Henley then hit a big slam from the top rope, but Vaquer somehow kicked out at 2. Vaquer was able to throw Henley into Nyx and hit an SVB on Henley, winning the match and making history as the only Superstar to successfully defend Two Championships in one night.

Fatal Influence attacked Vaquer but Jordynne Grace made the save, giving some indication as to who Vaquer will battle next. Grace held Vaquer’s Title and wouldn’t give it back until Jaida Parker attacked Grace, and now Ava has a choice to make regarding Vaquer’s next challenger.

Becky Lynch tried to defend both her Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships at Money in the Bank in 2019, and while she was able to retain her Raw Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans, she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair at the same event. Flair would lose that Title rather quickly though thanks to Bayley cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase.

Seth Rollins also defended two Championships in 2019, as he was Universal Champion and part of the Raw Tag Team Champions (alongside Braun Strowman) at Clash of Champions. Rollins and Strowman lost the Raw Tag Team Titles to Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, but was able to retain his Universal Championship later in the night.

What did you think of both matches and who do you want to see Vaquer face next?