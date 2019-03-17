Becky Lynch Reveals She Was Nearly Released Weeks Before Her NXT Debut

Becky Lynch is currently set to take on both Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 in what many fans expect will be the main event of the show. But long before Lynch dubbed herself “The Man,” she apparently was inches away from being released by the company before she even got a shot on WWE television. In a tweet she shared on Sunday of her debut match on NXT against Summer Rae in June 2014, Lynch revealed that just weeks prior she was told she was in danger of being cut from WWE’s developmental program.

“A couple of weeks before this they were going to let me go,” Lynch wrote. “I’ve been fighting to survive this place since before day one. I’ll never be above what I had to do to stay alive.”

Following her debut Lynch quickly joined forces with a then-heel Sasha Banks as Team BAE. While she never got her hands on the NXT Women’s Championship, she did eventually become a fan-favorite before making her jump to the main roster alongside Banks and Flair in the earliest days of the “Women’s Revolution.”

In a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Lynch went in to detail about battling depression after suffering a head injury in 2006 that nearly ended her wrestling career long before it took off.

“I just thought that the door closed for me for life,” Lynch said. “This fear of success, but fear of failure. Fear of … I don’t know … of the future, really. And I went into a depression. But I would always write in my journal that I felt like I had unfinished business. That I should be in WWE, but I didn’t know how to get back there. I felt like I burned these bridges, but this is what I’m meant to do and how am I going to do it? It was a horrible, harrowing feeling, to not know how to get back there. Luckily, some twist of fate or divine intervention – I don’t know what you want to call it – just brought me back to what I feel is my calling, my destiny, if you believe in those kinds of things. And here we are.”