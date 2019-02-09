Becky Lynch Invited To WWE RAW By The McMahon Family

Following an on screen incident last week that resulted in a storyline suspension, Becky Lynch will once again appear this week on WWE RAW.

The story put out by WWE notes that the “McMahon Family” has invited her back to RAW this week following last week’s actions on Monday and Tuesday nights. It reads as follows:

Becky Lynch sent both the McMahon Family and the WWE Universe into a tailspin last week when she punched Stephanie McMahon on Raw and then slapped Triple H on SmackDown LIVE. The Man’s hostility stemmed from being suspended by Stephanie, a verdict that will stand until she gets her left knee examined.

However, now, after being on the receiving end of The Irish Lass Kicker’s attacks, Lynch has been invited to Raw by the McMahon Family for the second straight week. Will Becky’s rash actions of a week ago have an impact on either her suspension or her anticipated WrestleMania clash against Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship?

Last week, Lynch was brought out on the show by Stephanie McMahon. Working around the story of her injured leg, McMahon ordered Lynch to get a medical exam, which she refused. This resulted in the aforementioned suspension, as well as Lynch attacking McMahon.

The following night on SmackDown, Lynch showed up during the opening segment of the show when Charlotte Flair was giving a promo in the middle of the ring about wanting to replace Lynch in her match with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania.

Lynch was quickly met by Triple H, who reinforced the fact that she is suspended and will not be allowed to work until she undergoes a medical evaluation. What resulted was Lynch slapping Hunter and having an intense stare down with him. This set off Triple H, who came back by saying that Lynch is scared to face Rousey and her refusing medical treatment is just an “out” so that she doesn’t have to go up against Rousey at WrestleMania.

Both segments were tremendous and reinforced the fact that there is really no other match WWE can have at WrestleMania that deserves the main event slot ahead of what these women are doing this year. It’s set to be a historic WrestleMania, which will likely end with Becky Lynch hoisting WWE gold in the main event of the biggest show of the year.