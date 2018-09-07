Big Cass Reveals Which WWE Superstars He Stays in Touch With

In June, WWE’s sudden release of Big Cass stunned the wrestling world. While the reasons for his departure are ambiguous, Cass seems to be in good spirits in life outside of WWE. In fact, there’s still a handful of Superstars he stays in touch with.

During an appearance on Booker T’s Heated Conversations, Cass detailed which relationships in WWE he’s still cultivating.

“I talks to my buddies from WWE still, like Kevin Owens, or Daniel Bryan who has helped me in more ways than one. They just say the work outside WWE is incredible compared to what it was when they were just working independents,” he said.

Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan certainly were not misleading Cass. This past weekend’s All In event spoke volumes to the vitality of the wrestling ecosystem. A few years ago, life outside of WWE could be a grind, but in 2018, there is no shortage of wrestlers thriving.

Cass went on to glow about NXT’s Adam Cole, whos been a recent acquisition by WWE from the independent scene.

“Adam Cole, he’s a great dude. That guy— I don’t say this about many people, that guy is a great human being, just an amazing human being,” said Cass

Booker T went on to ask Cass is he’s unplugged from what WWE is up to nowadays.

“One-hundred percent. I haven’t watched SmackDown, Raw, PPV, I haven’t watched anything wrestling since I got released. I’ve just been doing my thing, working out, and eating right. Binge watching my favorite television shows that I’m trying to catch up on. I have not watched a single second of wrestling since I got released. I don’t even know who the champions are these days,” he said.

With his non-compete clause almost lifted, Cass will return to action on September 21 in Spartanburg, SC for Big Time Wrestling. He’ll be using the new name Big Cazz.

The reason for Cass’ WWE exit have been reported to be numerous and are believed to have culminated in his moment of release. Before things ended, Cass had recently returned from a knee injury. His last WWE came at Money in the Bank where he had arguably his best match ever with Daniel Bryan. Considering he had just punctuated such a high point, Cass’ firing caught everyone by surprise.

Given his size and relative youth, it would hardly be a surprise to see Cass back in WWE one day. Jim Ross shares that sentiment and professed as much during an episode of his podcast.

“I saw where Big Cass got released. I don’t know what it was, I have no idea and it’s none of my business. Hey look, I have had three sabbaticals from that company. Did I like it? Nope. Did it ruin my life and my career? Hell no.”

“So all he’s gotta do is figure out how I can get better how I can cure the perceived ills that I may or may not have. Your world’s not over. Don’t say anything stupid, don’t do anything stupid just get better. You’re too damn young with too much of an upside to not be able to resurrect yourself without question. Let’s keep an eye on how Big Cass progresses,” said Ross.

