Should Braun Strowman Cash In at SummerSlam?

While we’re all focused on Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar‘s forth — and likely final — championship match, the biggest shadow in WWE will be lurking backstage. But is SummerSlam the right moment for Braun Strowman to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase?

Not really.

First, Strowman will have to beat Kevin Owens and retain his briefcase. That’s not guaranteed but for the sake of this conversation, we’ll assume Strowman wins. Regardless of the Universal Championship match’s finish, the Barclay’s Center will be clamoring for Strowman’s music to hit. To put it simply, WWE fans are conflicted about having Reigns or Lesnar as Universal Champion, but Strowman leaving Brooklyn with the big red belt is an idea most would support.

So why not do it?

For one, if Roman Reigns were to finally pin Lesnar, Strowman pounding down the ramp to ruin his coronation would effectively euthanize the Big Dog’s character. Undermining a moment that’s been three years in the making just doesn’t sound like something Vince McMahon would be cool with, so if Reigns wins, don’t hold your breath for Strowman’s roar.

Lesnar retaining would be yet another shocking result in he and Reign’s saga. However, Strowman cashing in on Lesnar after a brutal match would probably blow the roof off the Barclay’s Center. But even that may overly complicate things. Does Lesnar get a rematch? Does Reigns hang around as the number one contender? Is Strowman ready to be the face of WWE?

During an episode of The Ross Report, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is quite certain we won’t be seeing Strowman cash-in at SummerSlam. Instead, he thinks WrestleMania 35 is the better option.

“Ain’t going to happen. They’ve got the guy primed to be the man…I think in time, and I do say this, now he [has] got the Money In The Bank briefcase, now he does, speaking of Strowman, throwing around that pronoun ‘he’. I still think he should be anointed at WrestleMania,” he said.

While SummerSlam is a massive stage for WWE, nothing compares to WrestleMania. According to Ross, if WWE wants to maximize the crowning of Strowman, then next April is the time to do it.

“If you want a guy to be eternally over, in the sense of given the chance to be eternally over, you make the transition at WrestleMania. That’s I look at it. It doesn’t get any bigger,” he said.

Well have to see what happens, but there is no shortage of options for WWE decision makers to chose from.

