Braun Strowman Reportedly Dealing With Minor Injury

Braun Strowman hasn’t wrestled on WWE television since the 15-man Men’s Survivor Series match in late November, and over the weekend a report started floating around as to why. According to Dave Meltzer via the Wrestling Observer, the 6-foot-8 behemoth is currently dealing with a sore hip and (reportedly) back spasms, which caused him to miss a match with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at a WWE live event in Jacksonville on Sunday. Strowman has made no mention of the injury on social media, but the injury is reportedly minor enough that he could be back in action by this week’s edition of SmackDown.

Since he’s not in any major feud at the moment, there’s a good chance Strowman misses Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view. Despite the show being so close, only three matches have been announced so far.

WWE Universal Championship — Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

SmackDown Tag Team Championships — The New Day vs. The Revival

TLC Match — Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin.

Back in July Strowman announced he had signed a lucrative new multi-year contract with WWE.

Later that same month Strowman gave an interview with Sports Illustrated where he said he plans on having multiple world championship runs, but doesn’t feel like they necessarily need to happen soon.

“But it’s not a necessity right now,” Strowman said. “I don’t need something to boost my character. I get some of the biggest reactions out of anyone just walking out because of my sheer size and ability. It would be cool right now, but I’m here for the long haul and I have many, many more years of WWE in me,There’s plenty of time.”

Strowman’s latest feud saw him lose via count-out at Crown Jewel to undefeated heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury. Prior to that he was Raw Tag Team Champions with Seth Rollins but failed to beat his tag partner for the WWE Universal Championship at Clash of Champions.