Braun Strowman Signs New Four-Year Contract With WWE

Braun Strowman announced via Instagram on Wednesday that he had officially signed a new four-year contract with the WWE.

“Well I’m sure more than a few of you will like this announcement!!!!!!!! Here’s to 4 more years of being the hardest working and best big man in the whole damn industry and working for the Greatest promotion in the world the @wwe,” Strowman wrote, posting a photo of himself posing to the crowd in a WWE ring.

The “Monster Among Men” first signed a WWE developmental contract with WWE in 2013. However instead of competing on the NXT television brand, he made the jump to the main roster in August 2015 as a member of The Wyatt Family.

In 2016 he was repackaged as a solo wrestler separate from the Wyatt’s, and quickly grew in popularity thanks to a long undefeated streak, series of squash matches and impressive feats of strength (such as tipping over an ambulance). Along with multiple shots at the WWE Universal Championship, Strowman has won the Raw Tag Team Championship once, the Money in the Bank contract, the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble, the Andrew the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (2019) and the Male Superstar of the Year award for 2018.

Strowman’s latest rivalry with Bobby Lashley culminated in a Last Man Standing match at Extreme Rules on Sunday night. The big man beat “The All Mighty” by nailing him with a powerslam through a large production box.