AEW Star Reportedly Considered For Bray Wyatt's Stable

The Firefly Funhouse is alive. As revealed at WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt is back with World Wrestling Entertainment and he has brought human versions of his puppet friends with him. Ahead of his grand entrance, Huskus the Pig Boy, Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Ramblin' Rabbit, and The Fiend were all shown in the stands of the Wells Fargo Center. This has led to many speculating that the Eater of Worlds's current Twitter name, WYATT 6, could be hinting at a six-person faction coming to WWE TV. These six would be the five aforementioned puppets and Wyatt himself.

Theories have paired everyone from a recently dethroned Liv Morgan to former Ring of Honor stars Vincent and Dutch with the anticipated stable. While just about anyone is on the table, one name that was considered will be unavailable.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that "there was talk" of All Elite Wrestling star Malakai Black to be part of the WYATT 6. Black spent five years in WWE where he dominated the developmental brand, reigning as NXT Champion. He had start-stop momentum on the main roster and was ultimately released from his contract in early Summer 2021.

The inclusion of Black might have been possible once upon a time, but it looks like he's sticking with AEW for the long run. Black reportedly requested his release from AEW a couple of months ago, and a supposed curtain call after his match at AEW All Out had fans speculating that his time with the promotion was coming to a close.

Despite the rumors going around, Black cleared the air on a recent Instagram Live by emphasizing that he's "only taking some time off."

"I will see you guys in a couple of weeks, maybe a couple of months. Like I said, I'm only taking some time off. That's it – there's no conspiracy to this. Alright? I'll see you guys soon, stop believing any other narrative," Black said. "I'm going to be fine, everything is fine, you'll see me right back with AEW pretty soon."

While Black remains unavailable, numerous names from both within WWE and on the free agent market are reportedly being considered for Wyatt's group. NXT's Joe Gacy and Grayson Waller, the main roster's Alexa Bliss, and former WWE stars Erick Rowan and Bo Dallas are all rumored to make up the ranks. Meltzer also noted that there is a "long-term plan" for Wyatt's group that will extend into WWE WrestleMania 39.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Bray Wyatt.