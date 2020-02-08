Bill Goldberg vs. Bray Wyatt WWE Universal Title Match Announced

Bill Goldberg made his return to WWE SmackDown on Friday night and announced a return to the ring.

His opponent is one that surprised many viewers at home: WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

Goldberg talked about how he watched the Royal Rumble with his son and it left him feeling inspired and gave him the itch to get back in the ring. He noted that his old nemesis Brock Lesnar is busy with Drew McIntyre and Ricochet coming after his WWE Championship, so he looked instead to the WWE Universal Championship.

He noted his previous run with the title was brief and challenged “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt to a match. At that point, Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse broke in. Wyatt accepted the match, at one point looking to the Buzzard who noted it would be a “cold day in hell” when Goldberg took his title.

In response, Goldberg told him “you’re next!” before storming off. Wyatt said, “Well, that wasn’t very nice.”

Wyatt vs. Goldberg will take place on February 27th at WWE Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show will stream live on the WWE Network.

