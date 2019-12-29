Bray Wyatt Sends Chilling Message to Daniel Bryan Ahead of Their Royal Rumble Match

The history between Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt goes all the way back to 2013 when Bryan was doing anything he could to get his hands on the leader of The Wyatt Family, including becoming a member of the faction itself. The pair’s feud culminated at the 2014 Royal Rumble, in which Wyatt beat Bryan and moved on to a program with John Cena while Bryan clawed his way back into the WWE World Heavyweight Championship picture at WrestleMania XXX. The two recently started up another program, which has featured Wyatt transforming Bryan’s appearance after The Fiend defeated him at the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Now that the two are scheduled for a rematch at the 2020 Royal Rumble on Jan. 26 in Houston, Wyatt has begun to tease what he has in store for the former world champion. The reigning Universal champ took to Instagram on Saturday with a photo of the pair from 2014, and wrote out a lengthy caption that seemed somewhat out-of-character until it took a dark turn.

The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw Bryan earn his title shot against Wyatt by beating both The Miz and King Corbin in a triple threat match.