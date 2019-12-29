Bray Wyatt Sends Chilling Message to Daniel Bryan Ahead of Their Royal Rumble Match

The history between Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt goes all the way back to 2013 when Bryan was doing anything he could to get his hands on the leader of The Wyatt Family, including becoming a member of the faction itself. The pair’s feud culminated at the 2014 Royal Rumble, in which Wyatt beat Bryan and moved on to a program with John Cena while Bryan clawed his way back into the WWE World Heavyweight Championship picture at WrestleMania XXX. The two recently started up another program, which has featured Wyatt transforming Bryan’s appearance after The Fiend defeated him at the Survivor Series pay-per-view.
Now that the two are scheduled for a rematch at the 2020 Royal Rumble on Jan. 26 in Houston, Wyatt has begun to tease what he has in store for the former world champion. The reigning Universal champ took to Instagram on Saturday with a photo of the pair from 2014, and wrote out a lengthy caption that seemed somewhat out-of-character until it took a dark turn.
In 2014 I had one of my favorite bouts of my career against Daniel Bryan at The Royal Rumble. Bryan was red hot, it was his time. He went on to main event WrestleMania and become the champ. Deservedly so, Bryan is without a doubt the best I’ve ever been in the ring with. Fast forward to 2020…… The Fiend vs Daniel Bryan at The Royal Rumble. Bryan is like myself in the fact that no one said, “This is a guy we should build our companies future around!”, the first time we walked in the door. WE had to scratch and claw, outwork, out talk, out perform everyone on the pedestal in front of us. Daniel Bryan is one of the greatest of all time. But this is not his time, it’s mine. This is when my name becomes synonymous with the industry I have given my life to. I want to thank you Bryan for the blood we’ve spilled together over the years. But understand, for me, this is my war worth dying for. The choice isn’t mine to make. Good luck #Fiend
The latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw Bryan earn his title shot against Wyatt by beating both The Miz and King Corbin in a triple threat match.