Bray Wyatt’s New Look Draws Comparisons to The Joker

After weeks of portraying a crazed children’s television host, Bray Wyatt finally revealed his “secret” on this week’s edition of the “Firefly Fun House,” showing his new gear featuring a demonic clown mask

Wyatt’s revelation caused quite a stir on Twitter with many fans pointing out that his new look, designed by horror icon Tom Savini’s production team, that he now looked like the “New 52” version of DC’s The Joker. For those who don’t recall, in 2012 writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo reintroduced Joker during his Batman run with the “Death of the Family” story arc. After having Dollmaker surgically removed his face, Joker reappeared in the story wearing his rotting face as a mask, claiming that he had been “reborn” and was now putting on a happy face.

The former WWE Champion explained in the segment that his new look was him “harnessing” the darkness in his mind. Some fans loved the new look, while others were downright horrified.

What do you think of @WWEBrayWyatt‘s new look? Reminds me of this version of the Joker. I love it. #RAW pic.twitter.com/60qogEkWIT — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) May 14, 2019

“Reminds me of this version of the Joker. I love it,” @ChandranTheMan tweeted.

Dang it WWE, I said go slow with Bray Wyatt, also he is not the Joker, STOP IT!!! #RAW #RawLondon pic.twitter.com/NGAEWuGcB5 — Aaron B. Eason (@MemphisSportFan) May 14, 2019

“Dang it WWE, I said go slow with Bray Wyatt, also he is not the Joker, STOP IT!!!” Aaron B. Eason wrote, posting a disturbing gif of Joker’s skin mask.

“Yowie Wowie Bray Wyatt looks like The Joker,” wrote Patrick Gilkerson wrote.

Bray Wyatt’s creepy mask from last night’s #RAW reminds me of The Joker from Batman: Death of the Family Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/eritDZeCF9 — Find the Computer Room (@sebbyskywalker) May 14, 2019

“Reigns, Rollins and Bray could be WWE’s version of Batman, Robin and the Joker. I can dig it,” @THEKingGeorge14 hypothesized.

Wyatt has not appeared in a WWE ring since Summer 2018, though his “Firefly Fun House” segments have appeared on both Raw and SmackDown over the past month.

