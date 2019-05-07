Bray Wyatt Posts Hilarious Game of Thrones Tribute to Dead Firefly Fun House Character

Bray Wyatt’s latest “Firefly Fun House” segments continued to hint at a darker tone this week when one of Wyatt’s puppet characters, Mercy The Buzzard, ate Rambling Rabbit.

“I despise Rambling Rabbit,” Mercy said when confronted by Wyatt. “He was trying to force me to adhere to his bohemian worldview and ideologies.”

Wyatt shook off Mercy’s murder, forgiving him and saying it was time for a picnic. The clip then cut to Wyatt being surrounded by a group of depressed children before Wyatt ended the segment. He took to Twitter shortly after the clip aired on Raw, and gave a brief tribute to Rabbit while using a Game of Thrones quote.

What is dead may never die. pic.twitter.com/JuwHn3goRS — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 7, 2019

“What is dead may never die,” Wyatt wrote, quoting a common saying from the Iron Islands.

Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House segments first started popping up several weeks back, marking the first time Wyatt had appeared on WWE television since the Summer of 2018 when he and “Woken” Matt Hardy had a run as Raw Tag Team Champions.

Jason Baker, the director of the segments, described Wyatt’s creative process during a recent interview on the Wrestling Reality podcast.

“That man is… what’s that old saying? The razor’s edge between genius and insanity? And that man walks that razor’s edge constantly,” Baker said of Wyatt. “Very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you’re gonna throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you’re gonna hit him up with a piece of trivial knowledge, he’ll hit right back. He’ll see your trivial knowledge and then raise ya. He is a unique, unique human being. Its been an absolute pleasure and an honor to get to collaborate with this gentleman — with someone who just puts such a thought process into his craft.”

Elsewhere on Twitter, Wyatt hinted that a series of promos he cut back in 2015 had a secret message that still hadn’t been solved several years later. He tweeted this week that he plans to give the answer to the mystery next Monday.

