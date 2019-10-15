Bray Wyatt Gives a Hilarious Response to Seth Rollins’ Firefly Fun House Attack

Seth Rollins closed out this week’s Monday Night Raw in shocking fashion when he popped up on the Firefly Fun House, attacked Bray Wyatt and lit the set on fire. Wyatt seemed utterly helpless during the attack, asking “Seth, why are you doing this?” as his puppets pleaded for the reigning WWE Universal Champion to stop. But within hours of the attack Wyatt was already back on Twitter, and he once again had the perfect response to the situation. Wyatt and Rollins will face each other once again for the Universal title at Crown Jewel on Oct. 31, only this time the match will be a Falls Count Anywhere bout.

“Ramblin Rabbit was taken from us in tonight’s super unnecessary, cruel arson attack,” Wyatt wrote. “RIP brother.”

He then asked the question that was on everybody’s mind — how did Rollins find the Fun House?

Also, I wanted you to know @WWERollins, I forgive you.

It is my nature to do so, no matter how how upset I get. Not everyone here feels this way, however. Quick question: How did you find it?

Are you dead? — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 15, 2019

Many fans then pointed out this wasn’t the first time somebody had set Wyatt’s house on fire. During the build to their WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 33, Randy Orton found Wyatt’s cabin and set it on fire (which may or may not have destroyed Sister Abigail’s body in the process).

People really gotta stop burning down your homes pic.twitter.com/1kdZST12Mh — adan (@lokibucky3) October 15, 2019

Rollins and Wyatt first faced off inside Hell in a Cell back at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Oct. 6. Unfortunately their bout ended via referee stoppage when Rollins used a sledgehammer on “The Fiend,” which was so poorly received that Rollins was booed out of the arena as fans chanted for refunds and All Elite Wrestling. WWE went so far as to have the referee, Rod Zapata, put out a statement in order to clarify why he ended the match early.

“With Bray motionless, and Seth clearly doing whatever it was going to take to win that match … I had to think of the competitor’s safety and at that moment, I did what I thought was best,” he wrote.

If Wyatt manages to beat Rollins at Crown Jewel it could cause some issues with WWE’s new brand split. The former world champion was drafted to SmackDown last Friday, and the Blue Brand already has one world champion in Brock Lesnar. So if he wins, he’ll likely have to move shows.