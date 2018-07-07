Bray Wyatt Returns to Action at WWE Live Event in Philadelphia

Bray Wyatt returned to action for the first time since his car crash on Friday night, teaming up with Matt Hardy to defend the Raw Tag Team Championships at a live event in Philadelphia.

Hardy posted a photo from the event shortly after, much to the delight of the team’s fans.

Wyatt’s crash occurred on June 29 in Tampa, Florida while he was on his way to the airport for the WWE’s weekend of house show.

WWE.com broke the news about the accident on Monday, saying he would be absent from Monday Night Raw that evening while not sharing what the extent of his injuries were.

“Bray Wyatt was in a car accident Friday and has sustained multiple injuries, WWE.com can confirm,” the website wrote. “Wyatt was en route to the airport for this past weekend’s Raw WWE Live Events when he was in a head-on automobile collision that left his car totaled. He was treated at Tampa General Hospital and has since been released. Due to the injuries sustained, Wyatt did not compete at this weekend’s WWE Live Events and will not be present at tonight’s Raw.”

TMZ got their hands on the crash report on Wednesday, which cited Wyatt for being “inattentive” while driving.

“(There was) careless driving due to his failure to operate his vehicle in a careful and prudent manner,” the report read. What Wyatt was doing at the time of his crash was not revealed.

“I’m gonna live through it because I can’t die,” Wyatt said in a statement to the site after being released from the hospital.

Wyatt and Hardy are scheduled to face the team of Curt Axel and Bo Dallas, now known as The B Team, in a Raw Tag Team Championship match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 15. The event takes place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The champs first became a team following their Ultimate Deletion match at the Hardy Compound in Cameron, North Carolina in March. Wyatt disappeared from television after losing the match (and getting thrown into the Lake of Reincarnation) but came back during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. He helped Hardy when the trophy, turning babyface in the process, and the two began to work in the tag team division. They captured the Raw Tag Team Championships at the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view in late April by defeating Cesaro and Sheamus.