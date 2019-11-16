Bray Wyatt Reveals New WWE Universal Title During SmackDown

Bray Wyatt revealed a new WWE Universal Championship belt on Friday night during SmackDown on FOX.

With WWE’s two men’s world titles switching brands, the company was left with the conundrum of having a Universal Championship belt on SmackDown that was designed for RAW. The belt was previously on red leather to match RAW’s colors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a Firefly Fun House segment, Wyatt revealed a new title belt that has the gold plates now on blue leather to match SmackDown’s color scheme.

Check it out below.

