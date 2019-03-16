Bray Wyatt Hints At Upcoming WWE Return During WrestleMania

Bray Wyatt has been out of sight in WWE for quite some time, but the former leader of the Wyatt Family has started to hint about a possible return in the weeks ahead.

There have been rumors for weeks now that Wyatt is nearing a return and he appears to lean directly into those rumors in recent days, posting on his Instagram page that “rebellion and redemption” are coming.

Wyatt has been spending time with his girlfriend, WWE announcer Jo-Jo, at what he termed the “Wyatt Family Compound.” His postings show off some mini horses on his land, accompanied by the caption:

“News from the horse’s mouth, not someone [else’s] ass. New and improved Wyatt Family Compound: preparing MY DAUGHTERS’ mini horses for The Battle of New York. Life is good man. Especially when you know rebellion and redemption are around the corner. I’ll see you when I see you. #RevengeIsAConfession #HookEmHorns”

He mentioned “The Battle of New York,” which seems to be an obvious hint about a return during WrestleMania weekend in just over three weeks.

Wyatt has not been on WWE television in several months. He did wrestle at WWE’s Starrcade house show event in November as a surprise opponent against Baron Corbin, while also working some other house show events in December. His role on television was as a tag team champion alongside Matt Hardy last summer. Wyatt vanished from television following their title loss.