Bret Hart Addresses His Relationship With AEW

Bret Hart made a shocking appearance for All Elite Wrestling back in May when he arrived at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view to unveil the new AEW World Championship. The cameo came as a shock given that Hart has just appeared on WWE television the month before in order to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for a second time (this time as a member of The Hart Foundation).

“The Hitman” hasn’t appeared on AEW programming since, with the exception of passing mentions by MJF. He explained on a recent episode of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show that his appearance was a one-time deal, though he didn’t close the door on future appearances.

“Neither [when asked if he was working with AEW or if it was a one-time appearance], I think it was convenience the first time. I’m a big fan of the promotion and I like a lot of the wrestlers that are there,” Hart said. “And I really think it’s good for the wrestling industry if there’s another company besides WWE. But at same time it was mostly a one-time thing, mostly because I was in the area. But I do have a lot fondness for what they’re trying to do and I support them. And I hope that they become a real big wrestling company in the next year.”

Elsewhere in the interview he spoke about the infamous fan attack at the Hall of Fame Ceremony, saying that he still wasn’t sure why Zachary Madsen ran in and tackled him.

With the unveiling of their top championship, AEW booked a match between “Hangman” Adam Page and former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho for the All Out pay-per-view to crown the inaugural world champion. The event will take place at the sold-out Sears Centre outside of Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night.

Other major matches booked for the show include Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears, The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers in a Ladder match, The Dark Order vs. The Best Friends and Riho vs. Hikaru Shida.

A match between Kenny Omega and former WWE Champion Jon Moxley was also supposed to take place, but Moxley had to be pulled from the match due to a MRSA infection in his elbow. AEW quickly replaced him with Pac, who will be making his AEW debut after his Double or Nothing match with Page was scrapped.