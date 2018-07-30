WWE Statement on Brian Christopher Lawler Death, Stars React to the News

WWE has issued a statement on today’s news that former WWE tag team champion Brian Lawler has passed away following a suicide attempt at the age of 46.

Lawler went by the name “Brian Christopher” and “Grandmaster Sexay” during his time with WWE. He is the son of WWE legend and Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler.

WWE’s statement is as follows:

“WWE is saddened to learn that Brian Christopher Lawler, who is best known in WWE as Too Cool’s Grandmaster Sexay, has passed away. Lawler, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler, competed during the height of the Attitude Era. WWE extends its condolences to Lawler’s family, friends and fans.”

Christopher was reportedly pronounced brain dead this morning, per the Wrestling Observer. He had attempted suicide by hanging on Saturday evening. The attempt happened in a jail where Lawler was being held due to drunk driving and police evasion in early July.

Following the diagnosis of no brain activity, Lawler was placed on life support until family decided to take him off around 4:40 p.m. ET.

WWE stars have been reacting to the shocking news of the death of their former colleague all day Sunday. Lawler’s brother, Kevin, also made a comment on Facebook, writing “Lots of different stories and rumors about my brother today. But as of 30 minutes ago he has officially passed. I love U and will miss U my brother! A very sad day today. Words can’t describe.”

Incredibly sad news about the passing of Brian Christopher. A tragic loss of life. Both @StephMcMahon and I are thinking of Jerry Lawler and the entire Lawler family this evening. https://t.co/Siqrx5Vt1c — Triple H (@TripleH) July 29, 2018

RIP Brian Christopher. I think I had every piece of Too Cool merch in 2000. — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) July 29, 2018

1st time I worked with Brian Christopher was in Louisville I told him “Nobody wants to work with u. Let’s have a great match and show them u can. Trust me, please. I’m not out to bury you” He did and we had many great matches. He was at times misunderstood. #RIPBrianChristopher — Tom Prichard (@drtomprichard) July 29, 2018

I did not know Brian Christopher. He was fired from WWE the day I did my Invasion run in, in Calgary, and returned on my last day on the main roster, again in Calgary. An amazing coincidence. #RIP — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) July 29, 2018