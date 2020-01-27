WWE

Marvel Fans Are Loving WWE’s Brock Lesnar and Thanos Comparisons

WWE’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view ended with the Men’s Royal Rumble match, and this year was plenty […]

By

WWE’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view ended with the Men’s Royal Rumble match, and this year was plenty surprising considering that Brock Lesnar decided to enter the match himself. But after a string of eliminations leaving him the only one in the ring, the WWE Universe couldn’t help but reference another major universe, Marvel. After MVP made a surprise return during the Men’s Royal Rumble completely decked out in awesome Black Panther gear, WWE’s Corey Graves and Booker T couldn’t help but mention Black Panther’s home of Wakanda.

When MVP was eliminated, Corey Graves asked whether or not it made Brock Lesnar Thanos and it’s been a huge bit of hilariousness coming out from the pay-per-view. Following Lesnar’s major string of victories, Lesnar really was looking and acting like Thanos before his time in the Rumble came to an end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Read on to see what fans are saying about Brock Lesnar’s Thanos run in this year’s Royal Rumble and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Remember to Breathe

Kids Are Usually Right…

“Really a Real Life Thanos”

Heroes and Villains

“My GOD”

Corey Graves Was Onto Something Here…

Well…if the Face Fits

“Full on Thanos Mode”

Tagged:
, , , , , ,

Related Posts