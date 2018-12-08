Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier UFC Return Update

Will Brock Lesnar return to UFC to face Daniel Cormer in 2019? The rumors persist and UFC President Dana White addressed the reports during a media event on Friday night.

Lesnar’s current run with WWE, which many expected was over following his loss to Roman Reigns, has been extended for the forseeable future. Reigns having to leave the company due to a battle with leukemia undoubtedly is one fo the reasons that WWE approached Lesnar to remain with them in the coming months. That has certainly changed the timeline for any return to the UFC for the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

White acknowledged Lesnar’s recent situation with WWE, noting, “One of the guys I met with during PR told me that he had heard Brock Lesnar signed a bunch of new WWE deals.”

However, White seemed to leave the door open for a UFC return while Lesnar is still under contract, similar to what happened back in 2016 when Lesnar fought Mark Hunt at UFC 200.

When asked point blank if Lesnar’s WWE deal would prevent him from returning to UFC, White said, “No, it doesn’t.”

The obvious fight for Lesnar when and if he returns is against Daniel Cormier. White seemed to want to end the Lesnar discussion as he continued to be pressed as he was more interested in promoting this weekend’s UFC 231 in Toronto. However, he did make some comments on the possible Cormier/Lesnar fight which could be facing a timeline as Cormier has made it known he wants to retire at age 40. He will celebrate that birthday in March.

“Daniel Cormier is hurt, so it doesn’t matter right now,” White said. “If you guys knew how much s— I have to do in a day, okay. [Laughs] I’m not working on stuff I need to work on later. I’m working on stuff that needs to be done now. Daniel’s hurt, he’s out for awhile. I don’t know what Brock is doing, but as Daniel starts to get better and we start looking at dates Cormier might defend his title, I’ll be calling Brock or somebody at 205 [Light Heavyweight division]. Daniel tells me he still wants to fight at 205, he wants to fight there.”

Dana White provides an update on Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar pic.twitter.com/E3Gs3XENJ7 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) December 8, 2018

There’s talk that Lesnar could be defending his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 in April, though that is strictly a rumor at this point in time.

