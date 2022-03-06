Bryan Danielson on His Hopes for Tony Khan Owning Ring of Honor

Tony Khan broke the news at the start of this week’s AEW Dynamite that he now owns Ring of Honor. What that means for the future of the Baltimore-based promotion remains unclear as its relaunch with Supercard of Honor XV is still set for early April but any future dates (as well as its future on television now that Sinclair Broadcasting no longer owns it) remain up in the air. Bryan Danielson, who is set to be one of the first inductees into the new ROH Hall of Fame, gave his thoughts on the situation in a new interview with Wrestling Observer Radio this week.

“Tony had actually brought up that it was a possibility to me a couple of weeks ago,” Danielson said (h/t Fightful). “He didn’t know if it was going to happen or not. I was like, ‘that’s really exciting, but it’s also interesting.’ Part of me wonders about there being too much wrestling on TV already and what is it going to look like? Is it just going to be for the tape library? I don’t have any indication if, say, he starts running Ring of Honor, what does that look like? I was trying to come up with ideas, as far as, what can we do with Ring of Honor that would enhance AEW rather than detract from it or add another hour of TV or whatever. I came up with some ideas, but nothing solid. Tony is a really good thinker about professional wrestling and interesting thinker in general who can manage to juggle so many things in his mind at once. I’ll be interested to see how it turns out to be.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

One report that dropped hours after Khan broke the news pointed towards ROH becoming a developmental territory for AEW, which could alleviate the young promotion’s consistently expanding roster. Khan indicated in the press release the dropped right after his announcement that he’s looking to partner with a streaming service so fans can watch Ring of Honor’s 20-year tape library, which could lead to the company partnering with HBO Max just like how WWE partnered with NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock.

What do you want to see Khan do with Ring of Honor in the future? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!